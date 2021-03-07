New John Street Office Building Wins WiredScore Gold Rating

The new John Street office building currently under construction in central Cardiff has become the second building in Wales to achieve a WiredScore Gold rating for its digital connectivity and infrastructure.

The independent WiredScore audit rates the infrastructure, connectivity and technological capacity of commercial property and is a trusted international benchmark for occupiers to help them make an informed decision before signing a lease.

A Gold rating recognises that the building has been designed to incorporate the connectivity features that matter most to tenants: resilience of telecom infrastructure, choice of providers, ease of installation and future-ready to support new telecom services.

The 113,000 sq ft John Street Grade A office building in Cardiff City Centre is being speculatively developed and constructed by independent development company, JR Smart, and occupies a prime site at Callaghan Square in Cardiff’s Central Business District.

JR Smart has already delivered and let more than 370,000 sq ft of offices at the adjacent Capital Quarter development and, with John Street, has made significant changes to the city skyline. Work on the 10-storey office building is scheduled for completion in 2022.

Gareth Smart, director of JR Smart, said:

“Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic we have been able to continue with the construction programme, with the frame of the building now largely complete. We have been delighted to have been able to continue to work with the majority of local businesses. “The development when completed will deliver much needed new office accommodation in the heart of Cardiff’s Central Business District with the capacity to accommodate more than 1,000 workers. “In addition to highly specified office space with 13,000 sq ft floor plates, the John Street project team of M2M Architects, RVW Consulting, McCann & Partners and Gleeds fully considered occupiers’ connectivity, accessibility and wellness requirements in the design. This is reflected in the building’s superb amenities including a tenant’s business lounge, coffee shop, generous shower and changing provision, drying facilities, secure cycle storage and a PT & yoga suite. “The roof-top terrace offers tenants dedicated outside space with spectacular views of the city centre, Cardiff Bay and beyond.”

Global property consultancy Knight Frank has been appointed as sole letting agents at John Street. Mark Sutton, partner in Knight Frank’s Cardiff office agency team, said:

“As occupiers consider their occupational strategies going forward connectivity remains paramount and the WiredScore accreditation is strong evidence of John Street’s credentials.” Hamish Dupree, director of business development at WiredScore ,said: ““Connectivity has never been more imperative for businesses. Receiving WiredScore Gold is not only a fantastic achievement, but a commitment from JR Smart to providing its future tenants with a building that promises to support their organisational needs now, and in the future.”

Property development company JR Smart has delivered over 3 million sq ft of office and industrial buildings in the Cardiff area. Its seven-acre Capital Quarter development has attracted well-known local companies such as Admiral, WSP, Geldards, Optimum Credit and Public Health Wales, and new entrants to Cardiff including Alert Logic, Sky and Which? Publishing.