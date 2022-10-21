New IoD South Wales Branch Chair Announcement

Geoff Hancock, Managing Director of Dragon Executive Management has been named as the new regional branch Chair of the Institute of Directors (IoD) in South East Wales.

Geoff has worked in the Manufacturing and Business sector for over 40 years. He has held a senior Executive role of over 15 years within the private industry having started his career as an engineering apprentice. During his career he has worked internationally for over 25 years, with boardroom experience in Europe, USA and China.

Chair of the IoD in Wales, Richard Selby announced that the appointment of Geoff completes the new structure that has recently been undertaken at IoD Wales. Geoff will be joining a strong team of Branch Chairs who support the members across the region. Deb Bowen Rees in South-West Wales, Gareth Jarman in Mid Wales and David Roberts in North Wales.

Richard Selby, Chair of the IoD in Wales commented:

“We are over the moon to have Geoff on board as a Branch Chair, he will be bringing a wealth of knowledge, expertise and connections across Wales that will really benefit our members and businesses across the region .”

Founded in 1903, the Institute of Directors (IoD) obtained a Royal Charter in 1906 and now has approximately 25,000 members including CEOs of large corporations as well as entrepreneurial directors of start-up companies. Membership includes directors from right across the business spectrum – from media to manufacturing, professional services to the public and voluntary sectors.

Geoff explains he is dedicating his time to a community he respects and has been part of for nearly 20 years.