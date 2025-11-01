New Interactive Exhibit to Inspire Future Healthcare Scientists

A new partnership between Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) and Xplore! Science Discovery Centre in Wrexham is set to inspire the next generation of healthcare science professionals.

The collaboration will see the development of an interactive exhibit, launching in early 2026, aimed at sparking curiosity and helping children learn about the diverse and rewarding world of healthcare science within the NHS.

The new exhibit will make healthcare science accessible and engaging, showcasing the crucial roles healthcare science professionals play in diagnosing, monitoring, and treating patients across a wide range of specialisms.

Visitors will meet real NHS professionals from across north Wales through immersive activities and stories, connecting what they learn at Xplore! with more detailed career profiles available on the HEIW website, helping young visitors continue their exploration long after their visit.

With the design phase now complete, the exhibit is entering the next exciting stage: installation and testing before its public unveiling in 2026.

The partnership aims to raise awareness of healthcare science careers and encourage children and young people from all backgrounds to see themselves in future NHS roles. By highlighting the real-world impact of scientific expertise within healthcare, the exhibit bridges the gap between classroom learning and meaningful career pathways in STEM.

This initiative forms part of HEIW’s strategic vision to strengthen awareness and understanding of healthcare science across Wales. By engaging students early in their educational journeys, HEIW and Xplore! are helping build a sustainable and future-ready NHS workforce, supporting recruitment in key science-based roles and improving long-term patient outcomes.

Dr Sarah Bant, Associate Director of Workforce Transformation at HEIW, said:

“This exciting exhibit enables visitors of all ages to step into the shoes of NHS healthcare science professionals, meeting some of our fantastic scientists from north Wales along the way. “This unique creation has been co-produced by Xplore!, HEIW, the designers at Whitefire, and healthcare science professionals from across north Wales. We are all thrilled to see it come to life. “There’s no better way to illuminate our healthcare science professions than through interactive play and the local science centre is the perfect setting for it. We hope other science centres across the UK will visit and be inspired to bring this experience to their communities too.”

Xplore! Science Discovery Centre is a visitor attraction and educational charity located in the heart of Wrexham. A subsidiary of Wrexham University, Xplore! engages over 60,000 visitors each year, inspiring curiosity, creativity, and a lifelong passion for science across local and regional communities.

Health Education and Improvement Wales (HEIW) is dedicated to developing a skilled and sustainable healthcare workforce for the future, supporting excellence in education, training, and career development across NHS Wales.

The interactive exhibit will be permanently housed at Xplore! Science Discovery Centre in Wrexham.