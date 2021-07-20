New Initiative to Recognise Employers Across Wales

Careers Wales are launching a new initiative to recognise employers across the country who work with the organisation and local schools to help enrich careers education for pupils.

Through business engagement activities including presentations, site visits and workshops, companies can provide engaging and inspiring learning experiences for pupils in local schools, which help to increase their understanding of the world of work in Wales and gain direct insights into specific job roles, sectors and industries.

In recognition of the importance of these enhanced learning opportunities for school pupils through local business engagement, Careers Wales are launching a new ‘School Valued Partner’ initiative.

Companies committing to careers education activities through Careers Wales with their local school will be awarded the status of a School Valued Partner for that institution, strengthening relationships between schools in Wales and the companies operating around them.

Careers learning experiences broaden the horizons of young people, helping them to identify what interests them as well as what companies are looking for, and ultimately assist with decisions they’ll need to make that will impact their future career paths.

Employers are also able to benefit from these interactions, by positively impacting their potential future workforce, directly attracting new talent and developing their corporate social responsibility programmes.

Careers Wales recently held a celebration week, to thank employers for the work they already do with young people across the country, and to encourage more employers to come forward and work with the organisation to become a School Valued Partner with their local school.

Supporting the new initiative, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

“Giving young people enriching experiences so they can make the right decisions about their future career options is vitally important. “So I want to personally thank this network of employers for the important role they play in inspiring and enriching young peoples’ careers education. “Our young people hold the key to Wales’ future success, so it is essential we work together to support young peoples’ future, so they can fulfil their true potential.”

Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, has also commended the organisations involved in the scheme, and said:

“I’m very pleased with the response from employers in providing these learning opportunities for young people across Wales, particularly given the links they’ve built with schools in doing so. “Connections such as these are vital as we look to help young people in their journey from education into the workplace, and would encourage those employers interested in working with schools to take part in the Careers Wales ‘School Valued Partner’ initiative.”

Wrexham-based financial services company DTCC, have shown that growing a valued partnership with schools in the local area can future proof their business, support the economy of Wales and raise their business profile.

Kerry Jenkins, Senior Analyst, P&I Event Reconciliation and Support, Global Business Operations at DTCC Wrexham tell us why they value their partnerships with schools:

“DTCC are keen to make a positive impact on education and give something back to young people in the local community. “Our Corporate Social Responsibility initiative focuses on improving (STEM) education and supporting the local economy. There’s no better way to do that than work with schools. “Our Wrexham office is a critical operations centre for DTCC, delivering securities and transaction processing services for the finance sector. “We have pledged to support education business activities in all schools in Wrexham and our staff will work closely with Rhosnesni High as a new Schools Valued Partner. “We were incredibly proud to be nominated with the Outstanding Contribution Award at Careers Wales’ Valued Partner Awards in 2019 for our work with schools and we look forward to strengthening our partnerships further from September.”

RWE Renewables have committed to becoming a school valued partner and supporting education business activities in Port Talbot.

Eleri Davies, Head of Consents UK at RWE Renewables tells us:

“The renewable energy sector is growing, and RWE Renewables is committed to encouraging young people to consider career opportunities in the sector. “By taking part in business engagement activities in schools and creating careers education resources, we aim to attract new and diverse talent into our business, to bring in fresh ideas and fresh thinking. “We work very closely with schools and communities in order to deliver the best opportunities for those living near to where our projects are located. “RWE will work with Careers Wales on their new initiative by becoming a School Valued Partner for a local school in Port Talbot from September. “We will support the school with their education business activities programme during the next academic year that may include careers fairs, workshops, digital presentations, events or site visits.”

Mark Owen, Head of Services to Stakeholders at Careers Wales, said:

“We are extremely proud to be launching this new initiative to help recognise the importance of partnership working and enhance the relationships between schools and employers. “We very much appreciate the meaningful and influential learning opportunities that so many of our valued partners have provided to schools around the country and want to build further on this success with the School Valued Partner scheme. “I’d like to thank all the employers we currently work with, and encourage any companies wanting to find out more to get in touch with us – we’d love to look at how we can all work together.”

To find out more about becoming a School Valued Partner, please get in touch with [email protected] and 0800 028 4844.