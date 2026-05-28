New Infrastructure Act Puts Wales on the Front Foot – Now the Real Test is Delivery

Wales has no shortage of infrastructure ambition. From renewable energy and grid connections to water resilience and network upgrades, the pipeline is strong and growing. The challenge has never been a lack of projects – it has been how quickly and consistently they can move from concept to delivery.

The Infrastructure (Wales) Act is a direct response to that challenge. It represents a clear shift towards a more streamlined, plan-led consenting regime for major infrastructure, designed to reduce uncertainty and improve decision-making timelines. For developers and asset owners, that is a welcome step forward.

But it would be a mistake to see the Act as a silver bullet. In practice, its success will depend on how well projects are prepared long before they enter the formal consenting process. The new regime introduces greater consistency, but it also places more emphasis on getting things right at the outset – from site selection and environmental assessment through to land strategy and stakeholder engagement. That is where we are likely to see real behavioural change.

Under previous systems, there was often a tendency to resolve challenges later in the process, leading to delays, redesigns and increased costs. The new framework encourages a more front-loaded approach, where risks are identified and addressed early. For complex projects, particularly in sectors such as energy and water, that shift is significant.

Take grid infrastructure and renewable energy developments as an example. Wales is playing a central role in the UK’s transition to net zero, with a growing number of offshore wind projects and associated onshore connections. These schemes are large, technically complex and highly visible within local communities. A more predictable consenting pathway should help to speed up delivery. But only if developers bring forward well-considered proposals that reflect environmental constraints, land requirements and community priorities from the beginning.

The same applies in the water sector, where investment is increasing to support resilience, environmental improvement and population growth. Projects linked to AMP8* and beyond will need to move at pace, often within constrained regulatory and environmental parameters. A clearer consenting framework is helpful, but it does not remove the need for robust planning and coordination.

In both cases, the projects most likely to succeed will be those that take a genuinely integrated approach. That means aligning land, planning and environmental expertise early, rather than treating them as separate workstreams. It means engaging with stakeholders proactively, not reactively. And it means understanding that consenting is not just a regulatory hurdle, but a process that can add value when managed effectively.

This is where we see the greatest opportunity created by the Act.

Providing a more structured and transparent framework will allow project teams to plan with greater confidence. Timelines should become more predictable and decision-making should become more consistent. And crucially, resources can be focused on delivery rather than on time spent navigating the process.

However, there is also a risk that the perceived simplicity of the new system leads to complacency. A streamlined regime does not necessarily mean an easier one. In many ways, it raises the bar, requiring clearer strategies, stronger evidence bases and better coordination across disciplines. For those willing to adapt, the benefits are clear. For those who do not, delays may simply occur earlier in the process rather than later.

At Dalcour Maclaren, we are already seeing this shift in Wales. Our work across water, energy and infrastructure projects, including with Welsh Water, National Grid and renewable developers, reflects a growing demand for integrated support that brings together land, planning and environmental expertise from day one.

The opening of our Cardiff office is a direct response to that demand. Being closer to our clients and the communities they serve allows us to engage more effectively, respond more quickly and support projects through the evolving regulatory landscape.

Ultimately, the Infrastructure (Wales) Act is a positive step, but legislation alone will not fast-track infrastructure. There will still need to be well-prepared projects, informed decision-making and a collaborative approach across the sector. If the industry embraces that mindset, Wales is well placed to turn its infrastructure ambition into tangible progress on the ground.

* AMP8 is OFWAT’s current five-year regulatory cycle for the water and wastewater industry in England and Wales, running from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2030.

Sean Taylor, Technical Director for Environment & Planning at Dalcour Maclaren, heads up the land and environment consultancy’s new office in Cardiff, Wales. Dalcour Maclaren is supporting a growing portfolio of projects across Wales, including Welsh Water (Dŵr Cymru) Cello telemetry schemes, National Grid substation expansion projects, and work across AMP8 frameworks with Severn Trent and Hafren Dyfrdwy. The firm is also involved in major renewable energy developments, including offshore wind projects such as Mona and Awel y Môr, as well as wider wind farm connections and associated land and planning requirements.