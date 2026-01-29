New ‘Housing with Care’ Apartments for Older People Open in Cardiff

Cardiff Council’s newest housing development for older people — Llys Y Goetre in St Mellons – has officially opened.

The new ‘housing with care’ scheme provides 60 modern, self‑contained one‑ and two‑bedroom council apartments, centrally located within the community and close to local shops and essential facilities.

Supported by Welsh Government’s Social Housing Grant, it is the latest development to be delivered as part of the council’s older person’s accommodation programme, following the recent completion of the Ty’r Groes development on Leckwith Road, with a further Community Living scheme on Bute Street due to complete in the coming months.

Council Leader, Cllr Huw Thomas and Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne officially opened the scheme with a ribbon‑cutting ceremony and tour of the building, paving the way for tenants to begin moving in over the coming weeks.

Situated on Crickhowell Road, Llys Y Goetre has been delivered by developer Lovell and combines independent living with on‑site support and a range of high‑quality communal facilities designed to promote residents’ wellbeing, comfort and social connection. These include activity rooms, residents’ lounges, wellbeing room, landscaped gardens, bicycle storage and electric mobility‑scooter charging.

The building has been constructed to high sustainability standards, incorporating solar panels and a communal heating system to help keep running costs affordable for residents.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said:

“Llys Y Goetre forms part of our wider programme to create more and better homes for older people across the city — expanding choice, supporting independence and helping relieve wider housing pressures. “The number of older people in Cardiff is expected to rise significantly over the coming years, so it’s essential we plan ahead to ensure our homes are fit for purpose and meet the needs and aspirations of older tenants. “These new apartments are about quality, wellbeing and independence — homes that support people to age well, with excellent access to local services and amenities.”

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:

“I am delighted to see the opening of Llys Y Goetre in St Mellons, delivering much-needed affordable homes for older people in Cardiff. “Providing good quality, affordable housing for people at all stages of life is a key priority for us, and I am proud that we have supported this scheme with a £12.7 million investment through our Welsh Government Social Housing Grant.”

Anthony Vagges, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, said: