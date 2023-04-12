New Housing Development Unveiled in Montgomeryshire

Roundton Place, a new development of elegant homes in Churchstoke, Montgomeryshire has just gone on the market, with selling agents saying demand is already high.

SWG Homes, a growing subsidiary of the SWG Group, are currently developing four detached dwellings in a pretty spot just outside Churchstoke, and an open day is being held soon.

Morris Marshall and Poole (MMP), sole selling agents, say the new development called Roundton Place, consists of four-bedroom sophisticated modern homes, designed to create generous, well-orientated and carefully spaced-out plots with spectacular views over Roundton Hill.

Construction of Roundton Place was backed by the Development Bank of Wales’ Green Homes Incentive, which is designed to support residential developers who meet green standards.

Huw Evans, of MMP, said:

“These are high quality homes, built to a modern design combining energy efficiency with spacious modern living. “The inclusion of fibre broadband to the premises (FTTP) opens the option of home working whilst being in commuting range of the larger regional towns – these homes really give the best of both worlds. “Demand is very high, with one property already sold, and we would advise anyone interested to arrange a viewing as soon as possible – it really is a quality development in a fantastic location.” Jacqui Gough, SWG Group Director, said the properties had been fitted to an exceptional standard with top of the range energy-efficient features integral to the design. “We are extremely proud of these properties, which are built to a superb standard and really set the benchmark for future SWG Homes developments,” she said. “Roundton Place is in a beautiful spot, on the edge of the pretty village of Churchstoke, and every house provides spectacular views of the rolling countryside. “We have placed great emphasis on high energy efficiency, with air source heat pumps and top-grade thermal insulation resulting in a high Energy Performance Certificate for each home. “Every property has FTTP installed as standard, with substantial off-road parking and generous gardens overlooking open green space.”

Anna Bowen, Property Development Executive at the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“We are very pleased to have supported SWG with plans for Roundton Place with the new Green Homes Incentive. “The fact that the site has already attracted attention from buyers is encouraging and shows just how much interest there is in newer, energy-efficient homes. “With its new green homes, Roundton Place is exactly the sort of development we want to support with the new initiative, which offers a reduction of up to 2% on residential development loan fees when developers meet our green criteria.”

For more details, contact MMP estate agents on 01686 626 160 or visit www.morrismarshall.co.uk