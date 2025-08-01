New Homes Taking Shape in Colwyn Bay

Work on new homes in Colwyn Bay is progressing with the first properties due to be ready to move into this winter.

Castle Green Homes acquired 15 acres of land on Pwllycrochan Avenue last summer, having secured detailed planning permission for 63 new homes.

Homes on the first phase of the development The Paddocks at Rydal View are now on sale “off plan”.

Castle Green Homes sales director Sian Pitt said:

“The construction team at Rydal View are making good progress. Ground works to prepare the site for new homes have been carried out, foundations laid, and concrete slabs poured for some of the homes and timber frames have now started to be erected. We’re working towards opening show homes this winter, when we’ll also be welcoming those who’ve reserved at the earliest opportunity into their new homes. We’d encourage potential purchasers not to wait for the show homes to open here, but to explore the properties virtually via our website or visit our other developments to get a taste of the layouts, quality and finish of our homes.”

Current availability at Rydal View includes three and four-bedroom detached homes, with prices from £439,995.

Castle Green’s homes achieve an Energy Performance Certificate rating of A or B, making them among the most energy efficient available, with the potential to enjoy substantial savings on household bills. Central to Rydal View is a children’s play area, which will be set in an amenity grassland area adjacent to existing mature trees.