New Homes Handed Over to Housing Association

The developer behind the major Parc Llanilid site in Rhondda Cynon Taf has handed over the latest tranche of homes to a local housing association on-site.

Persimmon Homes West Wales and Valley to Coast marked the transfer of 20 properties at Michaels Grove and Morgans Walk, the accredited five-star developer’s two outlets at Llanilid, all of which will be for social rent. This brings the housing association’s total properties at Llanilid to 33.

Valleys to Coast provides over 6,000 affordable homes across Bridgend and Rhondda Cynon Taf, alongside a portfolio of commercial properties and leasehold flats. It was established in 2003 as the first large-scale voluntary transfer of council-owned homes to a social housing association in Wales.

Parc Llanilid will have more than 1,700 homes once complete.

Work began on the brownfield site in 2019 and longer-term plans for the development will feature a new primary school and village centre, including leisure, retail, and community facilities.

Cllr Mark Norris, Cabinet Member for Planning at Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, said:

“I’m always impressed by the close working between Persimmon and local housing associations like Valleys to Coast whenever I visit Parc Llanilid, and it is really positive to see those relationships continue to flourish to the benefit of local people. “These new homes, particularly the larger units, will be of great help in addressing housing need in the borough and I welcome any and all additions to our affordable housing stock and wish the new residents best in their new homes.”

Ryan Greaney, Land & Planning Director of Persimmon Homes West Wales, added:

“Persimmon is determined to leave a positive community legacy where we build, and an integral element of our offering is the transfer of quality new homes to local housing associations. “We are delighted to have transferred the latest tranche of homes at Llanilid, and we hope this significant community contribution will help alleviate pressure on the local housing list. “We are pleased to partner with Valley to Coast once more to deliver this increase in provision for local people as we continue to make progress on this popular site.”

Rob Green, Director of Growth and Partnerships at Valleys to Coast, said: