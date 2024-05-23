New Home in Chepstow for Storage Supplier Targeting Growth

A storage solution provider has moved to new headquarters in Chepstow as it targets growth.

BSE UK, which supplies warehouse racking systems and pallet shelving, said its new base offered excellent transport links across the UK and adequate space to facilitate the company's growing product range and dedicated team of staff.

Before the move could be completed BSE UK, which was established more than 50 years ago, transformed the premises with extensive renovations including demolition and reconstruction to convert the building into a modern and functional workspace to improve operational capability.

George Ives, Managing Director of BSE UK, said:

“We’re delighted with the new premises and our team has been working extremely hard on renovations to make it a functional and welcoming space for clients. This move is a testament to the ongoing success of the business and this investment demonstrates our commitment and ambition to providing the highest possible quality of service to clients nationwide.”

The renovations included creation of a modern office space and installation of advanced fire and security systems.

The firm said its new premises and location would enable it to enhance the level of service provided to customers.