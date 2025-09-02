New Home Gym Equipment Company Makes Significant Gains on Launch

A groundbreaking gym equipment company is making significant gains within weeks of launch.

Based in Llandudno and Mochdre, gym2me was founded by entrepreneur Andy Boyd, who had spent almost two decades in the banking sector before taking the leap and starting his own business.

The dad-of-twins wanted to explore the circular economy and develop a company borne from his own exercise experiences and the realities of modern life.

gym2me is built for “real people with real lives” who have purchased expensive equipment in the past and found that just weeks or months later it was “gathering dust” in the garage or spare room.

The service allows people to rent premium fitness items in flexible four to 12-week blocks, with delivery, set up, and wraparound support from a growing online community. Long-term there will also be a nutrition and exercise library available to community members.

“I've been that guy who buys an expensive spin bike, smashes six weeks of workouts, then lets it gather dust under laundry as a makeshift clothes horse,” said Andy, who lives with wife Philippa and sons Zak and Max in Deganwy. “gym2me is for people like me, people who want to make progress, not create piles of unused gear through the sadly all too familiar ‘buy then stash’ fitness model.”

Instead, users can browse a comprehensive and growing range of top-quality gear from rowers to spin bikes, walking pads to ergonomic chairs – and choose rental packages with loyalty options that flex with their goals and life demands.

“We’re solving three key problems,” said Andy. “Time-poor schedules, intimidating gyms, and bulky equipment that ends up unloved. gym2me brings fitness to your door when you need it and takes it away when you’re done. No guilt, no clutter, just results.”

With more people working from home than ever before, Andy says there’s a real appetite for ways to stay active in private, on your terms, and without the pressure of public workout spaces.

“This is for those who find the gym environment intimidating or simply want to enhance their fitness journey at home, to get healthy, lose weight, or simply break up screen time,” he said. “Walking pads, for example, have been hugely popular as they let people stay active while working remotely. We’re also introducing ergonomic furniture and chairs to support a healthier work-from-home setup.”

He added:

“This is a new proposition so changing people’s mindset is going to be pivotal, and we will be on that journey together. “We only launched a few weeks ago and the response has already been fantastic, so I’m excited to see where that journey takes us.”

For those hesitant to invest in pricey home equipment, gym2me offers a flexible alternative to permanent purchases.

Currently delivering across North Wales, Chester and parts of Cheshire, Andy has plans to expand the model — potentially scaling up into a franchise — and says they are already connecting with their target markets.

“This resonates with people like me and my wife — busy parents with limited time, trying to stay active,” he said. “We’re speaking to ‘back to fitness’ folks, active agers, hybrid workers, serious gym-goers and individuals who thrive on adrenaline… anyone juggling full-on lives. “With personal training now thriving online as well as in gyms, gym2me gives coaches, physiotherapists, and other health professionals a powerful way to get quality equipment into their clients’ homes – helping them train well, recover well, and feel their best.”

He added:

“We’re not just delivering kit, we’re building a smarter way to stay active — one that’s kinder to your home, your wallet, your time, and your planet.”

gym2me is also partnering with Adrenaline, one of North Wales’ fast-growing hybrid fitness events. Hosted at Treborth Athletics Track in Bangor on September 13, there will be competitive and non-competitive formats including solo, a women’s-only heat, and a children’s race.