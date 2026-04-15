New High Sheriff of Powys Follows in Grandfather’s Footsteps 70 Years On

William Watkins, the founder of soft drinks manufacturer Radnor Hills, is following in his grandfather’s footsteps after becoming the new High Sheriff of Powys.

William was formally sworn in at a ceremony in the Courtroom at the Judge’s Lodging in Presteigne, once the judicial centre for Radnorshire, becoming the latest in a long line of High Sheriffs to hold the historic role.

His grandfather Jack Watkins MBE served as High Sheriff of Radnorshire in 1956.

William described the moment as “a great honour and responsibility” acknowledging the significance of carrying on the legacy of his grandfather.

He said:

“I was very fond of my grandfather so when I was asked to become High Sheriff 70 years on from him doing the very same role I didn’t think twice about it. “They had a different set of challenges in his day, but they certainly had as many challenges.”

The office of High Sheriff is one of the UK’s oldest secular roles and dates back over 1,000 years. The work of High Sheriffs includes a focus on supporting the judiciary, emergency services and voluntary sector organisations.

During the Declaration Ceremony, which marks the start of William’s one-year term, guests included local officials, members of the judiciary, community leaders and representatives from charities. William was also joined by his family and several colleagues from Radnor Hills.

William is planning to use his position to highlight the work being done in local communities across the three ancient counties of Radnorshire, Breconshire and Montgomeryshire, which were merged in 1974 to create the county of Powys, and to raise awareness of the pressures impacting Welsh farmers.

William comes from a long line of farmers, the most recent five generations of which have been at Heartsease Farm in Powys, while prior to that the family farmed at Llandegley and Dolau in the county.

He said:

“This role is all about Powys, a county that I love. I’m looking forward to using this position to shine a light on the amazing work being done across the county, particularly by volunteers, but also those in the emergency services, the judiciary, the public sector, nursing and farming, which so often goes unnoticed. “My predecessors in the role have all told me that as well as what you think you know about the county, you will see it through a whole new lens. “My chosen charity is the brilliant Welsh mental health farming charity, The DPJ Foundation, which supports those in agriculture with mental health issues. “I come from a farming background, and my company is based in a very rural community, so I understand how lonely a job farming can be. Farmers are facing ever increasing pressures with changes in agricultural support and rising costs. “It’s a very tough environment which makes it so important for us to keep an eye out for the mental health of our farming community.”

Radnor Hills employs 280 people. The award-winning company, which recently celebrated its 35th anniversary, produces over 400 million drinks each year, made using spring water sourced from its boreholes minutes from its production site in Knighton, Powys and its second site in Pen-y-Cae in the south of Powys.