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7 May 2026
Tourism & Hospitality

New Heritage Trail Explores the History of Cardiff’s Roath Park

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Visitors to one of Cardiff’s most popular parks can now explore its history by following a new heritage trail.

The ten-step trail around Roath Park includes opportunities to learn about the tree that local legend says once provided shelter for King Arthur and find out about the concerts which used to attract thousands of people to listen to music in the park.

Visitors can also discover how the park’s Rose Garden helped the war effort during World War II and find out about the park’s links to the famous Pettigrew family of gardeners who were instrumental in developing Cardiff’s green spaces.

QR codes installed on the trail signage allow park visitors to delve even deeper into a history that began when the Marquis of Bute and other landowners donated an area of bogland to the city in 1887. Work on the park began in 1889 and it was officially opened on 20th June 1894.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said:

“Roath Park has long been one of Cardiff’s most popular parks. With 130 years of history to discover, this new trail is another great reason to explore it.”



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