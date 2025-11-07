New Heavy Horse and Hound Village to feature at Royal Welsh Winter Fair

Heavy horses, miniature ponies, hounds and farriery demonstrations form a new attraction at the upcoming Royal Welsh Winter Fair at Llanelwedd on November 24 and 25.

Visitors to this year’s Winter Fair at the Royal Welsh Showground can look forward to a brand-new feature area celebrating some of the countryside’s most iconic animals.

A dedicated area in the Farriery Pavilion will showcase heavy horses alongside the Hound Show, which will be held in a marquee nearby.

Building on the hugely popular Heavy Horse Village introduced by Caernarfon’s ambassador Rhys Griffith at this summer’s Royal Welsh Show, this exciting, new feature will include live farriery demonstrations and impressive displays.

The event will also mark Rhys’ final event as ambassador before the next feature county takes over in December.

The heavy horses, featuring the Gentle Giants and Robinson’s Shires, will take centre stage in the Farriery Pavilion.

Miniature horses will also be on display alongside their giant counterparts.

Rhys, who runs the family’s Trem-y-Wyddfa Stud in Llanberis, said:

“It’s been fantastic for me personally to have had the heavy horses at the Spring Festival, the Royal Welsh Show and now at the Winter Fair, rounding off both my year as ambassador and Caernarfon’s feature county year. “It’s also a great opportunity to promote the return of heavy horses to next year’s Royal Welsh, following the wonderful feedback we’ve received from members and visitors. “The ‘little and large’ comparison at the fair will be quite a display. I hope the children visiting will go home with lasting memories and, perhaps, one day be inspired to own a shire horse.”

The Hound Show, taking place on Monday only, will showcase some of Wales’ finest hounds and celebrates an important part of the nation’s rural heritage.

The show brings together local hunt packs from across Wales to compete in various classes for Welsh Hounds, Hill Hounds, English Hounds and Fell Hounds, each demonstrating unique strengths and characteristics.

The event helps to preserve traditional knowledge and appreciation for the working hound, whose endurance and resilience remain symbolic of countryside life.

On Tuesday only, the Farriery Pavilion will host live horseshoe-making demonstrations at 10am and 12pm. These sessions, led by skilled farriers, will focus on the craft of shaping and forging shoes.

For full details, to buy tickets or view schedules, visit www.rwas.wales or www.cafc.cymru