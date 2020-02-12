New Head of Sales for South Wales Security Company

John Reid has been appointed the new Head of Sales at SecureIT, a leading South Wales-based security company providing comprehensive fire and security, monitoring, rapid response units and guarding services.

Having previously been responsible for the significant growth and development of a regional security company that was recently sold to a national company, John was headhunted by SecureIT to spearhead their sales operation in South Wales.

Since hanging up his rugby boots, the ex-Newport RFC player, who still lives in the city, has worked in the business development departments of Bristol RFC, Hampshire CCC and Dragons Rugby, before moving into the security industry.

SecureIT recently celebrated their 10th anniversary. The company is working with domestic and commercial clients across the region, installing security systems as well as monitoring the sites they are responsible for in their own state-of-the-art CCTV monitoring station.

Philip Popham, founder and MD of the Bridgend-based company, has ambitious plans to further increase their client base throughout the region and recruited John to fulfil this objective.

“SecureIT is already a successful business that has grown mainly through word of mouth recommendations from our clients. Our focus has been to provide a professional, affordable range of security services that combines the skills and expertise of our team with the use of latest technology. John is a well-known and respected professional, we are very pleased he has joined the team and look forward to starting this new chapter for SecureIT.”

Commenting on his new role, John Reid said,