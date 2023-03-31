New Head of Rural Practice Team Appointed at JCP Solicitors

One of Wales’s best known law firms JCP Solicitors, which has offices across south and west Wales, has announced the appointment of a new head of its industry-leading Rural Practice team.

Rhys Evans, who specialises in supporting clients nationwide across a range of rural legal matters, has been named the new Head of Rural Practice at the firm.

Having joined JCP Solicitors as a Director in 2021, he has continued to develop an impressive reputation for his extensive agricultural litigation knowledge and offers advice on all aspects of agricultural law.

Rhys acts for farmers on landlord and tenant disputes, partnership disputes, boundary disputes, adverse possession claims, easements, public and private rights of way issues. He has extensive experience in providing bespoke and technical advice for a broad range of complex and high-value disputes, whilst understanding client needs and the industry they operate in.

On his appointment Rhys said:

“I am proud to have been appointed as the new Head of Rural Practice at JCP Solicitors. “I firmly believe that we are one of the very best Rural Practices in Wales and I look forward to strengthening our offering and supporting the nation’s invaluable farming communities through my new role.”

Director and CEO at JCP Solicitors, Hayley Davies, said:

“I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to Rhys on his well-deserved appointment. “Rhys’s vast expertise in the areas of agricultural and property litigation have been a significant asset to the team, and I am certain his dedication and impressive knowledge will continue to strengthen the team moving forwards.”

The team has recently been reappointed to the prestigious NFU Cymru Panel for South to Mid-Wales for another three years securing its position as the legal firm of choice for thousands of members of Wales’s farming community.

The legal firm has retained its position on the panel since its inception in 2008, and in its role, it offers legal advice and support to NFU Cymru members, alongside the organisation and its secretaries.

NFU Cymru Director John Mercer said:

“We would like to offer our congratulations to Rhys on his appointment to head of the Rural Practice team at JCP Solicitors. “Rhys is someone who has a passion for Welsh farming and I know his expert knowledge on the issues that affect farmers and farming businesses in Wales will be of huge benefit to NFU Cymru members. We look forward to working alongside Rhys and continuing the successful relationship we’ve built up with JCP Solicitors over the years.”

JCP Solicitors’ Rural Practice team has extensive experience in handling farming and agricultural cases, and fully understands the strengths and challenges of the rural community.

It covers a wide range of legal services, from legal assistance with succession planning, to expert advice on land use and environmental issues.

