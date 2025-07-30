New HCC Scholar Seeks Practical Sustainability Solutions for Farmers in Wales

A new entrant into the farming sector and agricultural consultant from Ceredigion has been announced as Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) Scholar for 2025.

Ben Lloyd James from Abermeurig, Lampeter has been awarded the Scholarship to investigate practical solutions for reducing GHG emissions in pasture-based livestock systems in Wales.

He said:

“The Welsh red meat sector is under increasing pressure to prove its environmental credentials. Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, particularly methane, are central to the conversation — and how we respond will define the future of our industry. It’s a topic that matters now more than ever and if we get it right, we don’t just protect our sector — we position it as part of the climate solution. That starts with learning from those who are already a few steps ahead — and bringing those lessons home in ways that make sense on the ground. That’s why I’ve chosen this topic and why now is exactly the right time to explore it.”

As someone actively working within the Welsh livestock industry, Ben sees both a challenge and opportunity for the red meat sector.

He said:

“Through my work, I experience first-hand the pride and pressure felt by red meat producers when it comes to environmental performance. This has led me to develop a strong interest in helping farmers strike the right balance between productivity and sustainability.”

He intends to focus his study on farming systems in Ireland, the Netherlands and Switzerland, and plans to attend the European Grassland Federation Symposium in Reading for further insight into sustainable grassland management practices.

“The scholarship will allow me to learn from countries that are ahead in integrating low-emission strategies into real farming systems, which is why I chose to focus on Europe. Countries in Europe offer diverse but relatable farming systems, strong policy frameworks and practical examples of how red meat production can align with climate and sustainability goals, whilst wrestling with challenges that are similar to the ones we face here in Wales. “I want to contribute to a sustainable future that nurtures both the land and the next generation and help shape an industry that’s proud of its past, ambitious for its future, and equipped to make sustainability real and practical at farm level.”

HCC’s Industry Development Executive James Ruggeri said:

“We are delighted to announce Ben as the recipient of the HCC Scholarship this year. He has practical on-farm experience, and his consultancy work means that he is already actively supporting farmers with the very challenges that he hopes to delve deeper into with his scholarship study. He is keen to bring back proven, practical tools that producers in Wales can use, and will share them with the farmers and businesses that he works with every day. “His background, long-term industry commitment and passion makes him a perfect candidate for our Scholarship, and we are excited to hear about his experiences and findings during the course of the year.”

HCC has been offering the annual scholarship for more than 20 years to applicants who are employed on a full-time basis within the Welsh red meat industry. The Scholarship allows them to study an aspect of production or processing in a country of their choice with recent examples looking at topics such as breeding sheep for better resistance to worms, the reputation of the suckler cow, techno grazing and conservation management.