New Guide Launched on How to Do Business with ‘Ardal’ Councils

A new guide designed to help suppliers and contractors understand how to do business with the Ardal Councils has been launched.

This guide aims to help organisations understand how the Ardal Councils – Cardiff, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, and the Vale of Glamorgan – buy goods, services and works. It also sets out how potential suppliers can increase their chances of finding out about opportunities and bidding for work.

Ardal is the new name for the procurement service run by Cardiff Council, which delivers the council's collaborative partnership with Monmouthshire, Torfaen and the Vale of Glamorgan.

The guide outlines the procurement processes, legal frameworks, and opportunities available to organisations looking to supply goods, services, or works to local authorities.

It provides clear instructions on how to register for opportunities via platforms like Sell2Wales and Proactis and explains the four procurement routes adopted by all Ardal Councils. The guide also details the selection criteria, tendering procedures, the tendering Do's and Don'ts and evaluation methods used by Ardal Councils, ensuring transparency and fairness.

The guide promotes socially responsible procurement, encouraging suppliers to align with Ardal's values around community wellbeing, carbon reduction, ethical employment, and commitment to paying the Real Living Wage. It supports SMEs, third-sector organisations, and consortia in accessing public contracts, and offers practical advice on submitting competitive bids.

Cabinet Member for Finance, Modernisation and Performance, Cllr Chris Weaver, said:

“This new guide has been developed to make our procurement processes more accessible, transparent, and inclusive. By clearly outlining how to do business with the Ardal Councils, we're opening the door to more local businesses, social enterprises, and SMEs—helping them compete fairly and contribute to our shared goals of community wellbeing, sustainability, and ethical employment. I encourage all potential suppliers to take advantage of this resource.”

To read the new guide, visit the Insight and News section of the Ardal website.