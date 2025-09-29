New Group Launches to Deliver Joined Up Specialist Recruitment and HR Expertise

Vester Group, a newly created holding company with Dave Matthews as CEO, has officially launched, bringing together three specialist businesses with the aim of supporting business growth with end-to-end recruitment and HR solutions.

The three companies are:

NuStaff Ltd – delivering high-quality temporary staffing solutions for over 30 years

Winberry Ltd – dedicated to permanent recruitment with a human-centred specialist approach

Executive HR Ltd – providing senior-level HR consultancy, HR executive recruitment and NED/Interim solutions

The move follows a year of significant growth since NuStaff’s management buyout in 2024 and reflects the vision of Dave Matthews, CEO, to develop businesses that can offer diverse and long-term commitment to clients and candidates with a more expert led, people-first experience across HR and recruitment services.

The new Group is expanding its reach by establishing a trusted network of collaborating business partners.

Dave Matthews, CEO of Vester Group, said: