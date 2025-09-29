New Group Launches to Deliver Joined Up Specialist Recruitment and HR Expertise

Vester Group, a newly created holding company with Dave Matthews as CEO, has officially launched, bringing together three specialist businesses with the aim of supporting business growth with end-to-end recruitment and HR solutions.
The three companies are:
- NuStaff Ltd – delivering high-quality temporary staffing solutions for over 30 years
- Winberry Ltd – dedicated to permanent recruitment with a human-centred specialist approach
- Executive HR Ltd – providing senior-level HR consultancy, HR executive recruitment and NED/Interim solutions
The move follows a year of significant growth since NuStaff’s management buyout in 2024 and reflects the vision of Dave Matthews, CEO, to develop businesses that can offer diverse and long-term commitment to clients and candidates with a more expert led, people-first experience across HR and recruitment services.
The new Group is expanding its reach by establishing a trusted network of collaborating business partners.
Dave Matthews, CEO of Vester Group, said:
“Launching Vester Group is about offering valued specialist expertise to our clients while also building long-term partnerships so that we can always signpost our clients to the trusted help they need. We maintain that every problem will be provided with a solution. Each of our specialist business entities will continue to operate within its own circle of expertise, but they can all call on Vester Group for added support and to give clients a seamless, people-first experience. We can thereby deliver solutions that are not only fit for today, but ready for what’s next.”