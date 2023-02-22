Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

New Green Loan Scheme will Help Business to Become Greener and More Energy Efficient

Business News Wales spoke with Nick Stork, fund manager at the Development Bank of Wales, about the Green Business Loans Scheme – a major new scheme to help businesses in Wales cut their energy costs – and the support and advice available to guide businesses through the application process.

Projects which could be supported by the scheme include:

  • Investing in renewable energy technology;
  • Improving the fabric of premises and energy efficiencies within the building;
  • Upgrading systems or machinery to reduce energy use;
  • Water usage and waste reduction/improvements

Many businesses want to become more environmentally sustainable, and see the savings that can be made when cutting their energy use. But they don’t know where to start, and are having to re-prioritise during the cost of living crisis.

The scheme is there to help businesses across Wales take the steps needed on their journey towards decarbonisation.

Further information on how to apply is available here

The Development Bank of Wales funds businesses that they think will benefit Wales and its people. The ones that will create ripples of growth- those that are more than a good business model or a great idea. They finance responsible businesses – those with a strong social, ethical and environmental standards, as well as real commercial promise.

By providing sustainable, effective finance where options have seemed limited, they bring ambitions to life and fuel possibilities for people, businesses and communities in Wales and beyond.

The Development Bank’s ‘big picture’ view means it can often help with debt and equity finance when options seem limited, doing whatever it takes to make a positive difference, bringing together the right people and working collaboratively to find a way to make things happen for Welsh businesses and for Wales.

Its teams are embedded in local communities, working out of regional offices that give customers direct access to key decision-makers and signposted avenues of support. They understand what’s happening in Wales’ villages, towns and cities – the challenges and the opportunities. They see the potential for business growth as a catalyst for enhancing lives and communities in Wales and beyond.

For more information, visit the Development Bank website at www.developmentbank.wales to find out more.
 

