New Green Loan Scheme will Help Business to Become Greener and More Energy Efficient

Business News Wales spoke with Nick Stork, fund manager at the Development Bank of Wales, about the Green Business Loans Scheme – a major new scheme to help businesses in Wales cut their energy costs – and the support and advice available to guide businesses through the application process.

Projects which could be supported by the scheme include:

Investing in renewable energy technology;

Improving the fabric of premises and energy efficiencies within the building;

Upgrading systems or machinery to reduce energy use;

Water usage and waste reduction/improvements

Many businesses want to become more environmentally sustainable, and see the savings that can be made when cutting their energy use. But they don’t know where to start, and are having to re-prioritise during the cost of living crisis.

The scheme is there to help businesses across Wales take the steps needed on their journey towards decarbonisation.

