New Grants Launched to Help Support Swansea Businesses and Entrepreneurs

New and aspiring business owners in Swansea are being encouraged to take advantage of two new grants designed to help turn business ideas into reality and bring fresh life to local high streets.

Swansea Council has launched the High Street Helper grant and the Launchpad Bursary through its £10 million Economic Growth Fund.

The programme is designed to support locally owned, new retail and hospitality businesses that contribute positively to the mix and appeal of high streets.

Cllr David Hopkins, Swansea Council's Cabinet Member for Investment and Delivery, said:

“Small businesses are at the heart of our communities and our high streets. “These grants are designed to give people with good ideas the support and confidence they need to get started. “Whether someone is ready to open a shop or wants to test a new idea at a market or pop-up space, we want to help them take that first step. “This is part of our vision to create more vibrant high streets throughout the city, while helping support stronger businesses.”

The High Street Helper grant offers up to £30,000 to help people start new businesses in high street premises within Swansea's city and district centres. Eligible locations include Clydach, Gorseinon, Pontarddulais, Morriston, Mumbles, Sketty and Uplands.

Up to £25,000 is available to help with start-up costs such as equipment, tools, stock, website development, software, training, marketing and accountancy fees.

An additional £5,000 is available to help with early overheads during the first three months of trading. This can support costs such as rent, business rates, energy bills and internal fit-out.

The second scheme, the Launchpad Bursary, is designed for people who want to test a business idea before formally setting up a company.

It supports short periods of real-world trading so entrepreneurs can gauge customer demand and refine their offer with less financial risk.

The bursary can help cover costs such as equipment, initial stock, market stall or temporary trading space fees and marketing during the test trading period.

Both schemes are only open to applicants within the Swansea area.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said: