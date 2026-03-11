New Grants Aim to Help Mid and West Wales Businesses Build Diverse Workforce

Businesses across Mid and West Wales can now access new funding designed to support inclusive employment and green growth.

Porth Gwyrdd, a partnership between Antur Cymru, Foothold Cymru, PLANED and Menter Gorllewin Sir Gâr, has launched a limited number of inclusive employment grants for 2026, available to employers based in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys.

The grants will support businesses to connect with motivated young talent while building a more diverse and sustainable workforce. By creating inclusive employment opportunities, the programme aims to help employers strengthen their organisations while contributing positively to local communities and the transition to a greener economy.

Porth Gwyrdd, which is funded by the Dormant Assets Scheme and distributed by The National Lottery Community Fund, works with businesses to develop meaningful opportunities for young people with disabilities and those from ethnic minority backgrounds, while helping organisations embed sustainability, grow responsibly, and build the skills needed for the future workforce.

Through the grant programme, participating businesses will receive financial and practical support to welcome young people aged 16 – 30 into their organisations, enabling them to gain valuable work experience while contributing fresh ideas, energy and perspectives to the workplace.

Emma Taylor, Employer Engagement & Support Manager for Porth Gwyrdd, said:

“This is a great opportunity for businesses across Mid and West Wales to access funding to grow their workforce while receiving a package of support to help them become more diverse and environmentally sustainable employers.”

For more information or to register interest contact Emma Taylor at etaylor@anturcymru.org.uk