New Garden Village Development to be Delivered in Pontllanfraith

Developer Lovell has been selected as the preferred developer to deliver a new design and build scheme on the former council office site in Pontllanfraith.

Pobl Group has chosen Lovell as their preferred partner to build 123 new homes on this strategically important site, including a mix of 40 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes for open market sale, 40 affordable shared ownership homes and 43 affordable homes for social rent.

The land was owned by Caerphilly County Borough Council, who have played a pivotal role in the partnership which will see the development of these high quality, mixed tenure homes.

The development – which will be known as Chartist Garden Village – has been designed around the principles of a Garden Village, which combines traditional design with meticulous contemporary craftmanship, enabling homeowners to benefit from enhanced space and surrounding landscapes of street trees, grass verges, a pond and public open green spaces.

Garden Villages share a historical foundation of enhancing communities through industry and employment, with developers seeking to create well designed, vibrant and healthy places with affordable housing.

Lovell was awarded the contract due to its ability to deliver high quality homes whilst adhering to robust health and safety standards, and is set to begin construction work next month (February 2022).

Regional managing director at Lovell, James Duffett, said:

“We are delighted to have been appointed to deliver these much-needed homes in Pontllanfraith, and it is a huge pleasure to continue our working partnership with Pobl after delivering an award-winning scheme together in Newport, Loftus Garden Village. “As a five-star developer which has signed the Placemaking Wales Charter, we have been credited for delivering excellence in not only our quality of build but our service, with a goal to create homes and places which truly benefit local people.”

Cllr Shayne Cook, Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Care and Housing, said:

“We’re excited to be working in partnership with Pobl Group and Lovell to bring this flagship housing development to Pontllanfraith. “The council is committed to delivering high-quality affordable housing to help meet demand within the county borough and we’re delighted that two thirds of the homes on this development have been allocated as affordable. “This will not only help meet the ever-increasing demand we’re seeing for social housing, but also enable first time buyers to get a step on the property ladder.”

Ellis Cunliffe, Project Manager at Pobl Group said: