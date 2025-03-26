New FSB Chair Appointed As Voice of Welsh Small Businesses

Wales’s largest business representative body, FSB Wales (Federation of Small Businesses), has appointed John Hurst, Director of Cardiff-based B2B IT Services, as its new Chair.

A dynamic entrepreneur and passionate advocate for the Welsh business community, John brings a wealth of experience to the role, said the FSB. Prior to his current venture with B2B IT Services, John had a successful career spanning manufacturing, technology, and professional services. He also has extensive experience in international trade, exporting to more than 100 countries.

John will lead the Wales Member Advisory Council, comprising business owners from across the Welsh small business community to help guide FSB’s wide-ranging activity supporting and engaging businesses, education providers, and decision makers across Welsh, UK and local Governments.

John’s experiences provide him with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing businesses of all sizes across Wales and have equipped him with invaluable insights into navigating the complexities of the global marketplace, the FSB said.

John’s appointment follows the tenure of Ben Francis, Director of Hygrove Homes, as Wales Policy Chair which comes to an end this month.

John Hurst, FSB Wales Chair, said:

“I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Chair of FSB Wales, and to be a champion for small businesses across the country. Running a business and raising a family in Wales means I know the incredible potential this country has, and I am committed to working with our members to foster a thriving business environment that supports growth, innovation, and success for all. “These are challenging times and tough trading conditions for many business owners, particularly for those facing steep increases in employment costs this April. In today's unpredictable world, it’s more important than ever that we support Welsh businesses and ensure their voices are heard. FSB’s volunteer ethos is a key part of encouraging our members to engage, support and inform our work. “Ben Francis’ steadfast leadership over the past seven years as FSB Wales Policy Chair, and his part in firmly establishing FSB as the leading voice of small business, has been critical in steering the organisation through some of the most challenging periods for the Welsh business community, including the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing economic uncertainties. I would like to thank Ben for all he has done for the organisation and its members. He has created a solid and successful foundation for us to build upon. “Wales’ strong sense of community makes this a great place to live and do business, and I look forward to meeting members and learning about their stories over the months to come and making their needs understood by Welsh decision makers.”

Tina McKenzie, UK Chair of Policy and Advocacy at FSB, added:

“John is a passionate champion of small businesses and the self-employed across Wales and beyond, and I know he’s going to be hugely effective in continuing to give Wales’s entrepreneurs a powerful voice. There are so many amazing, successful and innovative small firms in Wales, and John will be their leading advocate when it comes to informing and influencing political decision-makers and others. He’ll be building on the impressive legacy left by Ben Francis, and I look forward to working alongside him.”

John Hurst will officially begin his tenure as Chair of FSB Wales on 1st April.