New Finance Chief for Wales’ Largest Housebuilder

Persimmon Homes has appointed a new Finance Director for its East Wales region.

James Holmes takes over the reins at the accredited five-star housebuilder, with responsibility for the strategic financial planning of the business from budgeting to forecasting.

He joins the company after serving in the same position for Barratt Redrow Southampton. Previous to this, he spent a decade working as finance manager in their South Wales division but also had a stint working in Wiltshire.

An ACCA chartered certified accountant, James is returning to his Welsh roots with an ambition to drive improvements in the business' finance processes and aid the regional management team drive growth to deliver on its long-term business plan.

Persimmon Homes East Wales has live and forthcoming sites in Caerphilly, Ebbw Vale, and Merthyr Tydfil, as well as Capel Llanilltern in Cardiff and Llanwern in Newport.

James said:

“It's great to be back in Wales and I'm looking forward to playing a part in the continued success of the business. I love the fast pace of the housebuilding industry and the variety it provides with no two days being the same, so its exciting to be here. “The finance community within Persimmon has been very friendly and welcoming with avenues to share knowledge and best practice, which is a great omen for what we'll be accomplishing together over the coming months and years.”

Lee Hawker, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes East Wales, added: