New Film Tells Story of Ocean Therapy Founder Phil Owen’s Cancer Journey

A new short film is set to shine a light on the life of Ocean Therapy founder Phil Owen, whose decades of helping others has inspired a community to come together as he faces the biggest challenge of his own life.

The Turning Tide tells the deeply personal story of Phil Owen. For many years Phil has supported veterans, young people, those living with trauma, grief, anxiety and mental health challenges, helping them rediscover confidence, hope and purpose through Ocean Therapy.

Following a cancer diagnosis in late 2025, Phil is currently undergoing treatment and has already endured chemotherapy, radiotherapy and major surgery. His journey continues, with further surgery still planned as he focuses on his recovery.

The film has been produced to celebrate Phil's contribution, share his story with a wider audience and encourage people to stand alongside him and his family during this challenging time.

Laurence Winmill, who has worked closely with Phil and credits Ocean Therapy with helping him through one of the most difficult periods of his own life, said:

“Phil has spent years giving his time, compassion and energy to help other people heal. He has never asked for recognition or anything in return. The Turning Tide is our opportunity to tell his story and remind him that the community he has built is now here to support him.”

The accompanying GoFundMe campaign has been established to help ease the financial pressures facing Phil and his family while he continues his treatment and recovery.

Watch the full film and learn more about Phil's journey here.