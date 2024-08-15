South West Wales  |

15 August 2024
South West Wales

New Fiesta of Flavours at Cocos Mexican Cuisine at Milford Waterfront

A new restaurant, Coco’s Mexican Cuisine, has opened at Milford Waterfront, bringing a fiesta of traditional Mexican cooking to Pembrokeshire.

Featuring a variety of seafood and meat dishes, the menu includes signature dishes with traditional Mexican ingredients like Mexican cactus, with locally supplied ingredients as well. Also available for diners is a range of Mexican cocktails.

Owners Tracy and Veronica are dedicated to bringing a true taste of Mexico to Pembrokeshire.

Tracy Cuevas said:

“I am so happy to have the opportunity to give the people of Pembrokeshire a taste and experience of my home country. All of our dishes are created with fresh ingredients, and we are happy to cater for any individual dietary requirements.

“Within the next few months our aim is to add new and exciting dishes to our menu and give customers a true Mexican culinary experience. As well as Mexican cuisine you can also sample our variety of tequilas and mezcal, which will soon be available with food pairings.”

Natalie Hunt, Destination Manager at Milford Waterfront, added:

“Coco’s Mexican Cuisine is such an exciting addition to the food offering at Milford Waterfront! Authentic Mexican is truly an experience, and Tracy and Veronica are bringing their spectacular dining to Pembrokeshire. I especially love their homemade churros. I’d recommend anyone visiting Milford Waterfront to go, you’ll have an incredible time.”

Coco’s Mexican Cuisine is also dog friendly, caters to dietary requirements, and has a children’s menu.



