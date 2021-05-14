New Farming Liaison Officer to Cultivate Links Between Park Authority and Agricultural Sector

A local man of agricultural stock has been appointed the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s new Farming Liaison Officer, in important role that provides a link with all those involved with the agricultural sector.

Arwel Evans, who was born and bred in North Pembrokeshire and has been involved in Pembrokeshire Young Farmers for many years, recently started in his new role having previously worked at the Authority’s visitor attraction, Castell Henllys Iron Age Village.

Arwel said:

“I am looking forward to working with local and national partners to maximise conservation opportunities with the communities in the National Park, including the new ways of sustainable land management that are emerging following Brexit. “I will also be working hard to continue to nurture the relationships and partnerships established and developed by my predecessor Geraint Jones over the past few decades.”

Arwel will be working with local farmers, landowners and commons graziers to develop solutions to environmental pressures within the National Park and deliver a wide range of environmental projects.

His work will also involve working with organisations such as farming unions, PLANED, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the National Trust and Natural Resources Wales.