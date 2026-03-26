New Farming Connect Programme Set to Support Farmers Across Wales

Farmers across Wales are being encouraged to make the most of the refreshed Farming Connect programme launching on 1 April 2026.

Available to all eligible farm businesses in Wales, the new programme offers a wide range of fully-funded and subsidised services designed to help improve business performance, resilience, and long‑term sustainability.

Eirwen Williams, Service Director at Mentera, said:

“We are excited to launch this refreshed Farming Connect programme and encourage farmers across Wales to take full advantage of the wide‑ranging support on offer. From one‑to‑one advice and mentoring to training courses, e‑learning, events and practical on‑farm assistance, Farming Connect will continue to play a vital role in helping farm businesses adapt, innovate, and plan with confidence.”

As part of the new programme, funding for both the advisory service and training has fully re‑opened, giving every eligible business a clean slate to access subsidised business or technical advice and training.

The programme will also provide tailored support to help farmers prepare for, and transition to, the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Farming Scheme, ensuring businesses have the knowledge and skills needed to meet future requirements.

Eirwen Williams added:

“One key change is the way businesses access Farming Connect. All businesses now need to re‑register through RPW Online by creating a One Login account. Guidance is available on the Farming Connect website, or farmers can contact our Service Centre for support.”

Services available through Farming Connect from 1 April include: