New Facilities to Support the Growth of Celtic Sea FLOW take Another Step Forward

Land management works have begun at Pembroke Port signalling the start of another important phase in the £60 million Pembroke Dock Marine project. Contractors, the Walters Group, have mobilised on site tasked with creating 17,000 sqm of laydown space by the end of 2024.

The new laydown space complements construction work being delivered by BAM Nuttall to create a new supersize slipway and new workboat pontoons, as well as onsite office facilities being constructed by R&M Williams. These new facilities and spaces are a key part in expanding Pembrokeshire’s proposition for the floating offshore wind and marine energy industries.

During the lifespan of the works, the Walters Group aims to create three full time jobs including an engineering apprenticeship, five work placements and one graduate placement, and they will be engaging with local schools to educate and inspire pupils about careers within the construction industry.

Jason Hester, Senior Project Manager at the Port of Milford Haven, said,

“It’s fantastic that Pembroke Dock Marine is making such significant leaps forward. Creating 17,000 sqm of laydown space means we’ll soon be able to handle much larger devices and vessels. We want to support the growing floating offshore wind industry and its supply chain so that companies can mature and benefit from our advantageous proximity to the Celtic Sea.” He added “Pembroke Dock Marine is a unique and significant opportunity for the region to play a key role in reaching Net Zero targets.”

Project Manager at the Walters Group, Gerrard Northey, commented,

“This is a brilliant opportunity for the Walters Group to engage with the Port of Milford Haven in providing a critical facility by means of the remediation works and laydown space for future innovative development of the Port. The Walters Group also brings with it a wealth of expertise and experience in the field of civil engineering which will assist the Port in achieving its end goals in making it a forerunner with environmental sustainability and marine works.”

Part of the £1.3 billion Swansea Bay City Deal, Pembroke Dock Marine will create a world-class centre for marine engineering and is set to generate around 1,800 highly skilled, year round jobs, as well as generating extensive opportunities for the local supply chain.

Councillor Paul Miller, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change, said,

“This announcement to develop capacity at Pembroke Port is further evidence of the building momentum behind the rapidly developing green energy industry in Pembrokeshire.” He added “It is vital to ensure we position Pembrokeshire and the South West Wales region at the heart of Wales’ renewable energy push and we will continue to invest to that end.”

Councillor Rob Stewart, Chairman of the Swansea Bay City Deal’s Joint Committee, said,

“We welcome the Walters Group onboard to work on the exciting developments happening at Pembroke Port which will regenerate the port area, as well as further supporting the proposition for FLOW in the Celtic Sea. The City Deal is making significant progress in the Pembroke Dock Marine project by creating local employment opportunities, infrastructure to support the blue-green economy and its ambition of creating a centre of excellence for renewable energy technologies in Pembrokeshire which will not only benefit the county, but the entire City Deal region and whole of Wales.”

Pembroke Dock Marine is funded by the UK Government and Welsh Government through the Swansea Bay City Deal, and through the public and private sectors. It is also part funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.