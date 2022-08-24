New Facilities for Businesses at Shared Spaces in Haverfordwest

In response to demand in the area, Shared Spaces Haverfordwest now has two brand new meeting rooms making it the go-to place in Pembrokeshire for all your business needs.

As a part of their aim to create and support a strong business community and network in west Wales, Shared Spaces Haverfordwest has launched two meeting rooms at very affordable rates. The spacious rooms, that are now available to book, hold up to 20 delegates in the small meeting room and up to 35 in the conference room. Packages start from £12 per hour and come with all-inclusive access to 1GB Superfast Fibre Broadband, projector and conference camera, stationery and unlimited tea, coffee and water.

Based in Riverside Shopping Centre, Shared Spaces Haverfordwest offers a space for people to access a range of services, such as co-working facilities and pop-up shops, with the opportunity to take advantage of the free business advice and support services for start-ups and SMEs throughout Pembrokeshire.

Gareth Thomas, Hub Co-ordinator for Shared Spaces Haverfordwest, said about the launch,

“Our aim is to create a strong business community and support network in west Wales for those looking to start their business, grow and diversify and in our journey to achieve that, we are thrilled to launch two new meeting rooms at Shared Spaces Haverfordwest this month. The meeting rooms are both equipped with modern amenities and can be rented out at a very reasonable price.”

If you are thinking this could be the right fit for you, the spacious, brand new meeting rooms are now open. Shared Spaces Haverfordwest is centrally located in close proximity to many local amenities. There is plenty of affordable parking within 5 minutes of the Hub and it is well connected by train, with the station located only a short walk from the hub. Being close to the Cleddau river, it makes a great place for break out time for delegates, should they need it.

Shared Spaces Haverfordwest also offers 1-2-1 business support, engaging workshops, test-trading opportunities and co-working facilities, which also includes access to the superfast broadband, refreshments and the Hub community.

If you are thinking the spacious, brand new meeting rooms could be the right fit for you or your business, you can find out more or book by calling Shared Spaces on 01437 806170.

Shared Spaces Haverfordwest is funded by Third Sector Resilience Fund for Wales Phase 2 Scheme, administered by WCVA. Business in Focus deliver this project in partnership with Pembrokeshire County Council.