New Event to Help North Wales Property Owners Move Home

A North Wales estate agent is behind a new event that aims to help people achieve the best possible home sale.

The free event, “SOLD. How to sell faster, achieve a higher price and reduce the risk of fall-throughs”, is being held at Storyhouse in Chester on the evening of Monday, June 22.

Those taking part include David Adams, Managing Director of North Wales and Cheshire estate agent Cavendish, Lisa Aston, a conveyancer with Oliver & Co, financial adviser Wayne Musker of Financial Fortress and Chartered Surveyor Gavin Floyd of Dee Surveys.

SOLD will be hosted by Simon Leadbetter, a former CEO of Fine & Country.

The event also coincides with the publication of ‘The Seller's Playbook', the follow-up to the best-selling ‘The Landlord's Playbook', both authored by David Adams.

David said:

“The evening will include a mix of fireside chats, panel discussions and the opportunity for guests to ask estate agents and others involved in the property world all the questions they ever wanted to. We aim to demystify the process and give people who are either on the market or thinking about going on the market a roadmap to selling their home as quickly as possible and for the best possible price.”

Research carried out last year for Cavendish, which has offices in Ruthin, Mold and Chester, highlighted how the average number of days to sell a home in Wales stands at 211 – an increase of 12 days on the previous year.

This typically includes 92 days from instructing an estate agent to Sold Subject to Contract (SSTC) and a further 119 days from SSTC to completion.

David added:

“The stark reality is that only 53% of all homes that come on to the market actually sell which can have a serious impact on people's lives, whether that is a desire to move closer to a relative, getting children into schools or being closer to work. The first 25 days on the market matter more than anything else and key to this is ensuring you have the right pricing strategy and present your home in the most eye-catching way. We'll explore these and other vital issues in depth at the Storyhouse event.”

“SOLD. How to sell faster, achieve a higher price and reduce the risk of fall-throughs” will be held in the Garret Theatre at Storyhouse on Monday, June 22 from 6.30pm to 8pm. To book your place visit https://sellers.cavendishresources.co.uk/register-now-572919