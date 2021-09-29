New Enterprise Centre Launched in Llantrisant to Cater for Strong Demand

Edwards Business Park / Parc Busnes Edwards of Llantrisant has launched Frams Enterprise Centre, the latest phase of development at its 25-acre mixed logistics and office complex adjacent to Llantrisant Business Park.

The latest phase of development comprises 18 new office suites, bringing the total to 36 suites available for occupation at Frams Enterprise Centre from September 2021.

Frams Enterprise Centre sits adjacent to The Courtyard, an earlier development of 14 ground floor and 24 first floor offices, which is now fully occupied following completion of four new lettings this year.

Mark Siddons, Associate with Cooke & Arkwright’s Business Space team and letting agent for Parc Busnes Edwards said,

“The site continues to prove very popular, owing to the flexibility offered in the lease terms and the range of sizes on offer, which has suited many occupiers during the pandemic. “We completed the final lettings at The Courtyard earlier this year after they attracted interest from occupiers within the professional, tech and healthcare sectors. “The landlord is developing a further 3,570 sq ft on the first floor of Frams Enterprise Centre to cater for the demand. The space is already drawing strong interest, with three units currently under offer.”

The self-contained units range between 210 sq ft and 1,470 sq ft and are available either individually, or in multiples to create larger office suites. All come with generous parking, and furnished and unfurnished options are available. The surrounding area has been landscaped and is protected by on-site security 24/7.

Tenants at Parc Busnes Edwards include Edwards Coaches, which operates its successful travel business from 110,000 sq ft premises on the site, and furniture manufacturer Fortune Woods, which occupies 40,300 sq ft.

The adjacent Llantrisant Industrial Estate is a popular and established location, home of the Royal Mint, CAV Aerospace and CAT Finnings. Parc Busnes Edwards fronts the A4119 dual carriageway directly opposite the Royal Glamorgan Hospital.