New Engineering Campus in Blaenau Gwent Marks New Chapter for STEM Education in South Wales

A brand-new High Value Engineering (HiVE) facility has been officially opened in Ebbw Vale today during a visit by the Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens and Welsh Minister for Skills, Jack Sargeant MS.

HiVE has been delivered in partnership between Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council and Coleg Gwent and funded by UK Government and Welsh Government. The project marks an exciting new chapter for STEM education and skills development in South Wales.

With a substantial investment of over £15 million secured from the UK Government (Levelling up Fund and Shared Prosperity Fund) and the Welsh Government’s Tech Valleys programme, the facility is equipped with state-of-the-art robotics, advanced manufacturing technologies and immersive digital tools, allowing local young people to enjoy hands-on, practical training like never before.

Jo Stevens and Jack Sargeant MS enjoyed a guided tour of the facility, meeting students and lecturers and seeing firsthand some of the amazing equipment and learning spaces the engineers of tomorrow are benefiting from.

Developed on the former Monwel Hankinson factory site, the 21,808-square-foot purpose-built facility is designed to benefit both young learners and businesses, providing a pipeline of highly skilled engineers and technicians for the industries of the future.

Wales currently requires approximately 1,000 new STEM professionals each year to meet industry demand — yet only around 600 graduates transitioned into STEM roles in 2023, highlighting a significant skills gap. In the Cardiff Capital Region alone, the advanced materials and manufacturing sector reports a 21% skills gap — the highest of any sector in Wales — making facilities like HiVE essential to regional regeneration.

The HiVE facility will help to address the shortage by offering young people at Coleg Gwent the facilities to learn the skills they need to pursue a career in robotics, aerospace, automotive, motorsport, or advanced materials manufacturing.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“This state-of-the art campus will provide young people in the area with the skills they need to secure good well-paid jobs in the industries of the future. “I am delighted that UK Government funding is being used to support the training of the next generation of engineers, creating opportunities for all and contributing to economic growth in key sectors like advanced manufacturing.”

Jack Sargeant, Welsh Government Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, said:

“The opening of this HiVE campus is a landmark development not just for this community, but for the future of engineering and innovation across Wales. “With cutting-edge facilities in robotics, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing, it will equip learners – no matter where they are from – with the skills needed for high-value careers in the industries of tomorrow. “This would not have been possible without the vision and collaboration of Blaenau Gwent Council, Coleg Gwent, and our colleagues in the UK Government, complementing the ambition of our Tech Valleys programme.”

Alongside existing Coleg Gwent students and educators, local secondary school children from Ebbw Fawr, Tredegar and Abertillery were also invited to explore the facilities — and witness the WorldSkills UK National Finals torch relay, which made its final Olympic-style stop at HiVE. This provided a unique opportunity to spark curiosity and inspire a new generation of prospective engineers.

Nicola Gamlin, Principal of Coleg Gwent, said:

“The facility’s main goal is to empower the next generation of engineers to tackle the challenges of a rapidly changing world. Through hands-on experience in STEM fields, students will gain skills that are crucial for a sustainable future — which is why we’re so proud to announce the new facility during Wales Climate Week.”

Councillor John Morgan, of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, said:

“We’re really proud to have worked in partnership with Coleg Gwent, the UK Government, Welsh Government and local business to deliver HiVE, a symbol of innovation, collaboration, and ambition for Blaenau Gwent. This campus, and all it offers our young people, is a catalyst for opportunity and growth, and for building brighter futures together. Through the development of HIVE hubs in our schools, we are embedding innovation and aspiration into the heart of our education system. These hubs will help young people see what’s possible, connect with industry, and build the skills they need to thrive.”

HiVE will serve as a 21st-century centre for learning and innovation — inspiring post-16 and adult learners alike, supporting lifelong learning, and contributing directly to local and regional regeneration.