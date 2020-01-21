New Eco-Nursery to Fill the Gap in Welsh-Speaking Childcare Market

A New, bilingual, eco-friendly focused nursery has recently opened in the Welsh capital.

Delivering the very best in nursery care to children from three months to 12 years old, all year round, Nestlings Nursery is hoping to fill the need for quality, healthy and Welsh-speaking childcare in the capital.

Nestlings Nursery is founded and managed by Misty Ardouin, who has been working in Cardiff’s childcare sector for over 10 years. Raised in Llandovery, Ardouin studied education and childcare at Bath Spa University and moved to Cardiff in 2008. Since living in the capital, she has built up a solid career successfully working in, as well as managing, Cardiff-based nurseries alongside working with the local Flying Start team.

The transition into creating her own nursery has been a long-term goal for Ardouin, and Nestlings Nursery marries Ardouin’s passion for the environment alongside raising and educating children. The Nursery aims to be as eco-friendly as possible, limiting all plastic, sourcing local organic food, using biodegradable and recycled products, growing vegetables as well as recycling and composting waste as much as possible.

Nestlings Nursery also has a bilingual approach, which due to the recent incline in Welsh speakers in the capital, will see nursery staff helping parents ensure their children are introduced to Welsh where required. The nursery also benefits from an innovative new system wherein extra language lessons are available for older children.

Open Monday to Saturday from 7.30am – 6.30pm, the nursery’s fees include high-quality care and education, delicious and organic meals and milk, as well as biodegradable nappies and a fun, engaging environment. Nestlings Nursery will also be part of the new 30-hour Childcare Offer in Cardiff.

As well as having four specially designed rooms packed with fun and educational toys, a sensory room, sandpit and various indoor play areas, there are two outdoor play areas at the rear of the nursery for children to enjoy.

Misty Ardouin says,