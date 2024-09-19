New Earlier Services for Cardiff Half Marathon Runners

Runners competing in the Cardiff Half Marathon this October will be able to catch the train in for the start for the first time.

More than 20,000 are expected to compete on 6 October.

Traditionally the race has always taken place on a Sunday morning and the early start time has meant very limited public transport options for those traveling in.

However new agreements with train crew on Sunday working have meant TfW are now able to run earlier services from key stations to get people in on time for the start.

People traveling from Swansea, Hereford, Maesteg, Gloucester, Ebbw Vale, Barry Island, Penarth, Radyr and Rhymney will all have a service to get them in before 9am. Services will call at most stations on these routes into Cardiff but TfW is advising passengers to check before they travel.

The race starts by Cardiff Castle at 10am, an approximate 12 minute walk from Cardiff Central station. A customer support operation will also be in place.

Customer Delivery & Events Planning Manager Georgina Wills said:

“We know how important it is for people to get in on time for the race so we’re delighted to have put this plan in place. “We worked closely with the organisers and our partners in Network Rail and GWR to put on as many early morning services as we could. “Catching the train in gets you right to the centre of Cardiff, taking the stress out of looking for a parking spot or arranging a lift. “Good luck to all those taking part and we hope to see as many of you as possible on the day.”

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at Run 4 Wales, said:

“We’re so thrilled to be working with Transport for Wales on the provision of extra trains for the Principality Cardiff Half Marathon. “Run 4 Wales is passionate about trying to balance the impact that hosting major events has on the environment. Travel is the number one contributor to the environmental impact of the event, so this will have a significant impact. “Increasing the Sunday train service on our event day is something we’ve been trying to implement for our runners for several years, so we’re delighted that this convenient and sustainable option is being brought in for 2024. “We’d encourage as many people as possible to utilise these extra services and hope it’s something we can continue into the future.”

Essential engineering works are taking place between Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr and Radyr but TfW are running extra buses to connect with trains at Radyr, still giving customers the option of public transport.

Engineering work is also taking place on the Vale of Glamorgan line and customers from Llantwit Major and Rhoose can either use a replacement bus to Barry or Bridgend where they can catch the train, or make their own way to those stations.