New Director of Sales for Five-Star Hotel

A luxury hotel and spa in Cardiff has appointed a new Director of Sales.

John King has joined the five-star voco St David's Cardiff following his most recent position as Director of Sales and Marketing at the Radisson Blu Cardiff.

John’s new role will see him managing the sales operation of the waterfront hotel as it undertakes a multimillion-pound investment plan in its 25th year of operation.

In the last year, owners have invested £650,000 into the hotel’s top floor, now named the Tiger Bay floor; £190,000 into its meetings and events offering and onsite gym, as well as £300,000 into its award-winning spa.

With a career spanning more than 12 years in luxury hospitality, John has seen huge successes in driving forward commercial positioning and sales strategies.

He said:

“Having spent my formative years in luxury and upscale hospitality, including various roles at Gleneagles Hotel, Red Carnation Hotels and other five-star properties, when I was looking for my next role I wanted it to be aspirational and with voco St David’s being the premium hotel in Cardiff it naturally felt like the perfect fit for this next stage in my career.

“I have joined the hotel at an incredibly exciting time in terms of investment and growth, and I am looking forward to seeing what the next few months bring in my new role.”