New Director of Resources at Monmouthshire Housing Association

Monmouthshire Housing Association would like to announce the appointment of Gwyndaf Tobias to the role of Director or Resources, commencing on the 6th July 2020.

Gwyndaf joins us from the University of Wales: Trinity St David, where for the last 15 years he has held a number of senior management positions, including Director of Finance & Resources, Pro Vice Chancellor and more latterly Deputy Vice Chancellor, overseeing significant growth in Group turnover during the period.

An experienced qualified accountant who has held roles at Senior Management / Director level across a number of sectors within Wales, including Local Authority, Housing, Health and Education. His most recent role includes providing strategic and operational leadership across the University, in relation to finance, estates, human resources, information technology systems & data.

Gwyndaf, the new Director of Resources said,

“I am extremely passionate about housing and am looking forward to the opportunity of working for such an innovative and progressive housing association, whose values are rooted in enabling communities to realise their ambitions through transformational change and putting tenants and staff at the heart of its vision and objectives”

John Keegan, Monmouthshire Housing Association Chief Executive said

“We are delighted to welcome Gwyndaf to the team at a very important point of our progression. He came out successful from a very high calibre list of candidates, reflecting how attractive an employer MHA is. Gwyndaf will complete the refinancing of MHA after he starts so it will be a very busy time for him but he brings a wealth of experience in this area with him. We look forward to a long and mutually successful journey with Gwyndaf in our Management Team.”

Gwyndaf succeeds Steve Higginson who after 13 years at MHA has taken retirement, everyone at MHA wishes him the very best with his new adventure.