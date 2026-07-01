New Director Brings Wealth of Industry Experience to MHA in South Wales

National accountancy and advisory firm MHA, the UK member firm of Baker Tilly International, has appointed a new Director in South Wales to support clients across the region with audit and advisory services.

Richard Williams, who will work with MHA’s Swansea and Cardiff offices, joins the firm from industry, having performed several finance director and financial controller roles within businesses in the construction, manufacturing, recruitment and care sectors.

Within these roles, Richard’s expertise supported business growth including through the development of in-depth management information and reporting tools, cashflow management and team building projects. Prior to this he spent seven years at PwC with whom he also trained and qualified.

James Dobson, MHA’s Chief Operating Officer in South Wales, said:

“We’re thrilled to have someone with Richard’s depth and breadth of experience, both in practice and industry, joining our team in the region. “He will be able to use these perspectives to bring deep technical and practical support to our clients who will be facing similar challenges and opportunities to those he has dealt with in his previous roles.”

Richard, who is from Neath, said:

“I have seen MHA grow across South Wales, providing extensive professional support to businesses, so it was very appealing when the opportunity arose to be a part of the MHA journey. “I’m looking forward immensely to supporting our clients across the South Wales region, working closely with ambitious business owners and management teams to support their growth objectives.”

By advising MHA’s clients across audit and advisory services, Richard will support businesses across a wide range of financial reporting, governance and risk control projects, as well as wider business growth planning and advice, tapping into MHA and Baker Tilly experts in the UK and internationally.