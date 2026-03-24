New Digital Strategy to Deliver Smarter Services in Powys

Powys County Council has approved its Digital Strategy 2026–2030, outlining how it will deliver faster, simpler and more sustainable services for the people of Powys.

Building on the success of the previous strategy, the updated plan keeps pace with digital change, supports the needs of residents while supporting a Stronger, Fairer and Greener Powys, the council said.

Cllr Raiff Devlin, Cabinet Member for Customers, Digital and Community Services, said:

“Digital is central to how we deliver modern, sustainable services. This strategy puts our communities at the centre of transformation, focusing on making services more accessible and user‑focused. It sets out a clear, corporate approach to digital transformation, led across the organisation, helping us deliver better outcomes for residents and prepare for the future.”

The Digital Strategy set’s out five core themes that will support digital transformation over the next four years:

Digital Anytime – Expand our self-service digital tools so residents can find information, submit requests and complete tasks online 24/7.

Expand our self-service digital tools so residents can find information, submit requests and complete tasks online 24/7. Innovative Technology – Continuously explore AI capabilities to enhance services and lead the way in digital innovation for future generations. Data and Insights Use data to design services and make informed decisions based on evidence to see what’s happening in communities, spot trends and plan services proactively.

Continuously explore AI capabilities to enhance services and lead the way in digital innovation for future generations. Data and Insights Use data to design services and make informed decisions based on evidence to see what’s happening in communities, spot trends and plan services proactively. Digital Infrastructure and Cyber Security – Ensure systems are modern, secure, reliable and able to support safe innovation across the council.

Ensure systems are modern, secure, reliable and able to support safe innovation across the council. Digital Futures – Help residents, staff, businesses and community organisations build the digital skills they need to thrive and reduce digital exclusion, so no one is left behind.

The full Digital Strategy 2026–2030 will be published on the Powys County Council website.