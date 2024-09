New Deputy Vice-Chancellor Shares His Ambitions for Wrexham University

Professor Paul Davies joins the University from his previous position as Dean of the Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Science at the University of South Wales.

Speaking about his vision and aspirations for the North Wales institution, Professor Davies said consolidating the University’s position as “a best in class, modern civic university” is crucial for the communities it serves.

He said:

“I’m delighted to have officially started in my new post at Wrexham University, and I’m extremely excited for the future of the institution, during what is an incredibly exciting time for Wrexham. “I am looking forward to working with colleagues, our students and partners, to further strengthen the role we have in responding to local, regional and national challenges and how we can provide solutions and insights through our research and educating our students to become successful graduates, who make a positive and valuable impact on our society and communities, as well as experts in their chosen careers. “One of the key draws that attracted me to the role here at Wrexham University is the fact that the institution’s Civic Mission runs through its DNA – it’s the golden thread that ties everything together here – and it’s crucial that in developing our new strategy to take us through the next five years, that we consolidate our position as a best in class, modern civic university. “There has never been a better opportunity to catapult Wrexham University into being a global brand, which provides opportunities for all, through the education we provide that transforms lives.”

Prior to working in academia, Professor Davies worked in the construction industry, primarily on large-scale infrastructure developments, in both the public and private sectors. He is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy and he holds a PhD in Advanced Structural Analysis.

His research interests are primarily in the field of structural strengthening and enhancement, utilising advanced composite materials.

Professor Joe Yates, who has joined the University in recent weeks as the new Vice-Chancellor, added: