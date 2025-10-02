New Defence Platform Aims to Boost Military Capability

A new cutting-edge platform which aims to revolutionise how the military manages and maintains its equipment is set to create more than 100 highly-skilled jobs.

The new platform will use artificial intelligence (AI) to help ensure Armed Forces have the right equipment in the right place at the right time.

The £320 million contract with IBM UK for the Defence Equipment Engineering Asset Management Systems (DEEAMS) will see a new system replace 17 fragmented, siloed and outdated applications.

The UK Government said the platform would use AI to bring more than £1 billion in benefits such as savings on support and IT costs. It will provide personnel with real-time information to predict maintenance and repairs, stock availability, and engineering planning across major equipment and platforms.

It will also enable the adoption of future productivity-enhancing technologies.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP, said:

“This is a major step forward in our commitment to ensuring our military has the very best equipment support available. “We are revolutionising how we provide our front-line personnel with the kit they need, when they need it, whether they’re operating at home or deployed overseas.”

Serving over 65,000 users across more than 130 major military platforms and assets, the system will improve the quality and speed of military decision making, boost operational effectiveness, and support the resilience of digital networks.

Rahul Kalia, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting UKI, said:

“IBM is proud to support the Ministry of Defence to deliver the transformational DEEAMS programme to enable a next generation, full-lifecycle asset management solution for the UK Armed Forces. Working with our ecosystem partners, we will deliver this mission-critical platform with predictive intelligence and real-time data driven insights to improve planning and support strategic decision making.”

The project builds on the UK Government's Strategic Defence Review’s recommendations for the UK Armed Forces to rapidly modernise and embrace the latest technology.