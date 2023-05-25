New Data Shows Lamb and Beef Carcasses on Par with Yearly Processor Standards

New data has revealed lamb and beef carcases broadly matched year-on-year numbers reaching processor target grades, despite the very challenging impacts of the cost-of-living crisis and a hot, grass-limiting summer on farm production.

A comprehensive abattoir survey, featured in this month’s Market Bulletin issued by Hybu Cig Cymru-Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), described how over 61 per cent of lambs processed at GB abattoirs achieved the important target grades- which assess fat content and conformation- during 2022. This was slightly below the 63 per cent achieved in 2021 but higher than the 2020 figure of 57 per cent .

“To maximise efficiency, we advise both lamb and beef producers to aim to meet customer and market specifications. It’s what the modern consumer wants and helps avoid any processing penalties,” explained Glesni Phillips, HCC’s Market Intelligence, Analysis and Business Insight Executive. “It is encouraging that these figures are very close to those of 2021 and better than 2020 despite farmers having to overcome two significant challenges: limited grass growth, as Wales and the rest of Britain experienced a drier summer, and having to deal with the cost-of-living crisis pushing farm input costs higher.”

Glesni added:

“HCC do offer livestock selection training days to all beef and sheep producers throughout Wales. Please contact HCC on 01970 625050 or email in[email protected] for more information on the support available.”

The information was collected from over 124,000 lamb carcases at abattoirs in Great Britain during 2022 and provides insight into how finished carcases were distributed across the industry-wide EUROP classification grid, which identifies conformation and fat class during the year.

To read the full analysis, HCC’s Market Bulletin can be read on the HCC website here.