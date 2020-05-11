New Dark Fibre Connection Offers Ultrafast Broadband Services For SE Wales

A joint dark fibre network initiative between Newport-based data centre Next Generation Data (NGD) and Nextgenaccess, a UK provider of custom and wholesale full fibre network infrastructure, has been completed. The new 67 km high capacity carrier-neutral fibre network connects Bradley Stoke in Bristol to NGD’s hyperscale data centre facility and includes a 4 km fibre section spanning the Severn Bridge (M48) crossing.

The Nextgenaccess 432 Fibre Optic System offers alternate carriers, telecom operators, service providers and resellers immediate access to a cost-effective carrier independent network solution, enabling delivery of ultrafast broadband services to thousands of currently underserved SME businesses across the region. At the same time, NGD’s customers including blue chip enterprise organisations, telecom operators, cloud hosting and service providers will benefit from the availability of an additional high capacity fibre route; for provisioning dedicated low latency high speed fibre network services between the data centre and locations throughout the UK and internationally.

SSE Enterprise Telecoms has recently committed to taking multiple fibre pairs on the new route in order to connect its 12,000km UK-wide network to the NGD data centre. This followed an increase in demand for high capacity services to NGD and the rest of the UK.

Mark Weller, Managing Director, Nextgenaccess, said,

“We are delighted our new dark fibre route is now connected to NGD and fully operational. Our DPA / PIA license enables us to deploy fibre far more quickly with minimum disruption. If we had followed the traditional road dig approach it would have taken over five times as long and cost more than ten times as much. We can help address the UK’s full fibre deficit in strategic areas very cost-effectively, ultimately enabling significantly lower cost full fibre services for end users.”

Simon Bearne, Commercial Director, Next Generation Data, added:

“As a major regional Colocation, Internet Peering and Cloud Hosting hub, the new totally independent dark fibre route is a key addition to NGD’s expanding list of connectivity options. It allows our major customers to have more choice, flexibility and control over how and with whom their ultrafast or custom fibre services are provided.”

Meeting the ultrafast broadband requirements of underserved businesses and the public sector, Nextgenaccess specialises in high speed connectivity and bespoke fibre. It is licensed to use Openreach infrastructure to deploy fibre networks under Duct and Pole Access (DPA) / Physical Infrastructure Access (PIA) and can also use Access To Infrastructure (ATI) legislation for access to other infrastructure including canal ducts or utility infrastructure. Where existing infrastructure is insufficient, Nextgenaccess’ Code Powers also allows it to carry out its own civils works.