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The Welsh Government's Food Division is responsible for promoting Welsh Food and Drink in Wales, the UK and internationally.


Our vision is to create a strong and vibrant Welsh food and drink sector with a global reputation for excellence, having one of the most environmentally and socially responsible supply chains in the world.

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21 July 2026

FOOD & DRINK WALES

New Dairy Sheep Cluster Launched to Support Growth of Welsh Sheep Milk Industry

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A new Dairy Sheep Cluster has been launched at the Royal Welsh Show, bringing together farmers, processors, retailers, academia and industry stakeholders to support the development of the Welsh sheep milk sector.

The launch marks the next phase of work to establish a sustainable and commercially viable industry in Wales, building on market research and supply chain development commissioned by the Welsh Government. This work identified significant opportunities for growth, supported by increasing global demand for sheep milk products.

The Food & Drink Wales Dairy Sheep Wales Cluster has been established to encourage collaboration across the supply chain, facilitate knowledge exchange, strengthen market confidence and provide a coordinated approach to sector development. Its activities will include producer engagement, developing commercial pathways and helping to create the conditions necessary for long-term sector development.

Welcoming the launch of the Dairy Sheep Wales Cluster, Llŷr Gruffydd MS, Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, said:

“The launch of the Food & Drink Wales Dairy Sheep Wales Cluster represents an important step in the development of a new opportunity for Welsh agriculture and food production.

 

“Research commissioned by the Welsh Government has highlighted the considerable potential for sheep dairying in Wales. Combined with growing market demand and investment in strategic infrastructure such as the Sheep Milk Dairy at Glynllifon, there is a strong foundation upon which to grow the sector.

 

“The cluster will play an important role in bringing together expertise from across the supply chain and supporting the development of a resilient, innovative and commercially sustainable industry.”

Working alongside partners including Glynllifon College, which is developing a purpose-built Sheep Milk Dairy and demonstration facility, and Farming Connect, the cluster will support farmers and food businesses seeking to explore opportunities within the sector.

James Holloway, Food & Drink Wales Dairy Sheep Cluster Lead, said:

“The establishment of the cluster builds upon several years of research, industry engagement and partnership working supported by the Welsh Government.

 

“The research work highlighted strong potential for sheep dairying in Wales, together with encouraging levels of interest from both producers and the wider supply chain.

 

“The cluster will provide a platform for collaboration, enabling stakeholders to identify opportunities, address challenges and support the development of a successful Welsh sheep milk industry.”

The launch has been welcomed by producers already working with sheep milk and exploring its commercial potential.

Carwyn Adams, Managing Director of Caws Cenarth, said:

“At Caws Cenarth, we have seen first-hand the opportunities that sheep milk can offer through products such as our Black Sheep cheese, which has helped showcase the unique qualities of sheep milk to a wider consumer audience.

 

“There is increasing demand for premium dairy products with strong provenance and quality credentials, and Wales is well placed to respond to this growing market opportunity.

 

“The establishment of the cluster provides an important opportunity to bring together producers, processors and industry partners, helping to strengthen the supply chain and create new opportunities for Welsh sheep milk products.”


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