New Customer Experience Awards Launch Across North Wales, Chester and the Wirral

A new awards programme aims to recognise the businesses and individuals setting the benchmark for stellar service, communication and customer care across North Wales, Chester and the Wirral.

The inaugural North Wales, Chester and Wirral Customer Experience (CX) Awards will open for entries on July 1, culminating in a celebration event at The Assembly Room in the historic Grade II-listed Chester Town Hall on October 23.

The prizegiving has been founded by Connah’s Quay-based customer experience specialist Rhian Anstey, Director of insight6 North Wales, Chester and The Wirral, and internationally recognised CX expert Ian Golding, author of the acclaimed book Customer What? and one of the world's leading customer experience consultants.

They say the showcase event will fill a gap in the market by focusing specifically on customer experience, an area they believe can be the difference between success and failure for companies of all sizes.

Rhian, a Certified Customer Experience Professional (CCXP), said:

“This is something I have wanted to do for a long time. There are some fantastic business awards across our region, but none dedicated solely to customer experience. “Whether you employ five people or 500, the way you treat your customers matters. This region is home to some exceptional businesses and organisations, many of which are making a real impact nationally and internationally, and we want to celebrate those that consistently go above and beyond. “These awards are about recognising the businesses that listen, adapt, communicate well and genuinely put the customer at the centre of decision-making.”

The awards are aligned with the judging framework and criteria used by the UK Customer Experience Awards, with winners having the opportunity to progress to the national competition.

A panel of respected customer experience leaders and specialists will assess entries across a range of categories, including Customer-Centred Culture, Best Small Business Customer Experience, Overall Customer Experience as well as sector specific categories for Retail, Hospitality, Professional Services and Wellness and Wellbeing.

Entrants will also undergo a “light-touch” mystery shop assessment, designed to reinforce submissions and provide valuable independent feedback.

Ian Golding, also a CCXP and a globally respected customer experience consultant who works with organisations around the world, believes customer experience has never been more important.

“It can make or break a business,” he said. “Whether it's a Google review, a Tripadvisor rating or a recommendation from a friend, customers have more influence than ever before. “Many organisations invest heavily in attracting new customers but overlook the importance of retaining existing ones. Often, it's the businesses that listen, respond openly and act on feedback that build the strongest relationships and achieve long-term success. “Customer experience is not just about customers either. It includes employee experience, culture and behaviours. The best organisations are those willing to step outside, look at themselves through the eyes of customers and colleagues, and continually improve.”

The prizegiving is supported by a growing number of sponsors, including Moneypenny, and will showcase local suppliers, producers and hospitality businesses at the October event, which will feature food and drink from across the region.

In a further community-focused commitment, 100% of profits generated by the awards will be donated to Kids Bank, a charity helping to tackle the impact of childhood poverty across North Wales, Chester and the Wirral.

Organisers hope businesses from every sector will enter and help establish the awards as a permanent fixture in the regional business calendar.