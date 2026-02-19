New Costa Coffee Stores Will Create More Than 40 Jobs

Costa Coffee has announced an expansion across Wales, creating more than 40 jobs.

At least four new store openings are planned this year, starting with the opening of its newest Costa Coffee store at Sainsbury’s Newport Superstore. It has created seven new jobs.

At least three further stores are set to open in the coming months, including two new Drive Thru's; one in Border Retail Park in Wrexham, and the other in Buttington Cross, Welshpool. Costa Coffee is also opening another new store in Sainsbury’s Rhyl Superstore this summer.

Together, the new stores are expected to create more than 40 new jobs and represent an investment of more than £1.5 million.

Matthew Cyprus, Regional Operations Director for South West, Wales and Midlands at Costa Coffee, said:

“Wales remains a key growth region for Costa Coffee, and we’re proud to be continuing our investment across South, Mid and North Wales this year. The opening of our Costa Coffee store in Newport Sainsbury’s is the first of several planned for 2026, as we expand our footprint and bring Costa Coffee to even more communities. “These new stores will not only provide greater choice and convenience for customers, but also create valuable job opportunities locally, while giving more customers a warm, welcoming place to enjoy great coffee, made with heart.”

Following these openings, Costa Coffee will operate 110 stores across Wales.