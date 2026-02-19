tourism hospitality logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Dev Bank-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_Tourism
Dev Bank-leaderboard-advert-1430px-x-145px_Tourism
Button Ad_BIFpng
Dev Bank-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_Tourism
ANW_Sidebar
SHELL - 110375-Apprenticeships-BNW-banner-ad-450x460
19 February 2026
Tourism & Hospitality

New Costa Coffee Stores Will Create More Than 40 Jobs

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


costa

Costa Coffee has announced an expansion across Wales, creating more than 40 jobs.

At least four new store openings are planned this year, starting with the opening of its newest Costa Coffee store at Sainsbury’s Newport Superstore. It has created seven new jobs.

At least three further stores are set to open in the coming months, including two new Drive Thru's; one in Border Retail Park in Wrexham, and the other in Buttington Cross, Welshpool. Costa Coffee is also opening another new store in Sainsbury’s Rhyl Superstore this summer.

Together, the new stores are expected to create more than 40 new jobs and represent an investment of more than £1.5 million.

costa

Matthew Cyprus, Regional Operations Director for South West, Wales and Midlands at Costa Coffee, said:

“Wales remains a key growth region for Costa Coffee, and we’re proud to be continuing our investment across South, Mid and North Wales this year. The opening of our Costa Coffee store in Newport Sainsbury’s is the first of several planned for 2026, as we expand our footprint and bring Costa Coffee to even more communities.

 

“These new stores will not only provide greater choice and convenience for customers, but also create valuable job opportunities locally, while giving more customers a warm, welcoming place to enjoy great coffee, made with heart.”

Following these openings, Costa Coffee will operate 110 stores across Wales.



Podcast Thumbnail_TOURISM

Columns & Features:
Mid Wales
13 February 2026

The Moment Mid Wales Steps into the Global Spotlight
Tourism & Hospitality
13 February 2026

Business Rates Relief and The Reality for Welsh Hospitality
Cardiff
6 February 2026

Building the Missing Piece in Cardiff’s Cultural Landscape
Tourism & Hospitality
30 January 2026

Rising Business Rates Will Push Welsh Pubs to the Brink

More Tourism Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //