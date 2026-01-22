New Cosmetic Dental Service Launches in Colwyn Bay

One of North Wales' first dedicated composite bonding clinics is launching in Colwyn Bay.

The move follows the arrival of restorative dentist Dr Ella Cadwallader, from Wirral, who brings more than a decade of experience to the group, which also operates surgeries in Porthmadog, Llangefni, and Prestatyn.

The new clinics will officially begin with an open day on Saturday January 24, which has already sold out, prompting plans for further sessions in spring and summer.

Dr Ella said:

“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining West End Dental and to be able to offer composite bonding in North Wales. “It’s a field of dentistry that’s hugely popular, but access locally has been limited, meaning many people have had to travel to big cities. Being able to provide this treatment closer to home, and at an affordable level, is really exciting.”

Composite bonding is a minimally invasive cosmetic procedure used to repair chips, close gaps and improve the colour and shape of teeth using a tooth-coloured resin applied by hand.

Often associated with celebrity ‘Hollywood smiles’, it typically requires no drilling or removal of healthy enamel and can often be completed in a single visit, making it an increasingly popular alternative to veneers.

Clare Poynton-Craig, Business Development Manager at West End Dental, said bringing Dr Ella to Colwyn Bay was a major step for the practice.

“To attract someone of her calibre in this field is a huge win for us,” she said. “Composite bonding is a highly skilled, hands-on treatment – it’s almost an art – and it’s not widely available locally. Having this expertise in-house is a real USP and something we know patients have been asking for.”

Dr Ella is a GDC-registered general and aesthetic dental practitioner with experience across both NHS and private practice in the North West and North Wales.

She holds postgraduate qualifications in orthodontics and aesthetic dentistry, including a Masters in Restorative Dentistry, and is known for her patient-centred approach, passion for customer care and commitment to minimally invasive treatments.

At West End Dental, she will focus exclusively on composite bonding, delivering clinics every weekend in response to strong demand.

Managing Director Aaron Ferguson said the launch was part of the group’s wider expansion across North Wales.