New Coronavirus Business Support Hub Launches

The South Wales Chamber of Commerce has created a dedicated platform for businesses to connect and support each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Supply and Demand Resource Hub, available on the business organisation’s website, allows businesses to share their resources, services and supplies with other companies. The Chamber has created the Hub, not only for their members, but for all businesses in Wales to access free of charge.

The Hub is split, for ease of use, into two categories: services and supplies that are being offered and services and supplies that are requested. Businesses can share their supply and demand opportunities by emailing [email protected].

Heather Myers, Chief Executive of South and Mid Wales Chambers of Commerce, said:

“During these unique times for the business community, the Chamber has been working continually to connect businesses and support their needs.

“We have produced this in direct response to a need that the business community have called for a Supply and Demand Resource Hub which will allow companies to further these connections by sharing their expertise, providing key services and establishing relationships with new suppliers. We are all in this together and the Hub demonstrates the unity of the Welsh business community in a difficult economic and trading situation.”

The Supply and Demand Hub is the latest resource created by the Chamber to support the Welsh business community. The organisation also has a Coronavirus hub for businesses which is updated frequently with the latest information and key measures from the UK and Welsh governments and Public Health Wales, in addition to advice from prominent financial and legal organisations.