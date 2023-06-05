New Contract Win for Ex-Military Welsh Entrepreneurs

Gum Blitzer, the external cleaning company run by ex-military entrepreneurs Peter Davies and Mark Hobbs is celebrating after securing the contract to clean a large retail park in Swansea.

Parc Tawe South, located at the gateway to Swansea, has recently undergone a £15m redevelopment and is home to the likes of ODEON, Denny’s, B&M, Plantasia and a flagship Aldi Store.

“We are thrilled to secure this contract,” said Gum Blitzer MD and former Army Warrant Officer Class One Peter Davies. “Not only does it geographically complement the work we are doing with Swansea BID, but to have the opportunity to work with Centurion Tawe Ltd is a great opportunity for us.”

After a successful demonstration of the Gum Blitzer system in March of this year, the team were awarded a contract to undertake a comprehensive deep clean of the pavements and walkways of the site, which they will repeat every few months.

“Centurion Tawe LTD now has complete peace of mind that the site is being regularly cleansed so any chewing gum and residue build-up will be removed in a timely manner maintaining the pristine look and feel of the site,” said Peter.

This contract win is the latest in a series of new client acquisitions that include hospitality businesses, national supermarket chains, cinema and leisure complexes for the Swansea-based business.